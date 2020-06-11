Spot the difference between Barack Obama’s and Donald Trump’s White House intern photos

Time and again, Donald Trump has been compared to Barack Obama and come off badly.

There’s their capability for empathy.

Their honesty.

Their ability to remain statesmanlike.

These two group photos of White House interns chosen during the two men’s administrations highlight yet another area in which Trump is sadly lacking.

Did any of us really need to find the presidents in those photos to know which was which?

Although that image was from the beginning of 2018, here’s the most recent crop of recruits – and it isn’t any more diverse.


