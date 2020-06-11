Spot the difference between Barack Obama’s and Donald Trump’s White House intern photos
Time and again, Donald Trump has been compared to Barack Obama and come off badly.
There’s their capability for empathy.
Both these pictures were taken after national tragedies. Guess which president is a sociopath just posing and which one is capable of genuine empathy. pic.twitter.com/F7Qm7Y0l5H
— Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) February 17, 2018
Their honesty.
After we published a list of Trump's lies this summer, some of his supporters asked us to compare Trump to other presidents. We've done so and just published the results: https://t.co/ivdTB7a7rN pic.twitter.com/SA0STVoXgv
— David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) December 14, 2017
Their ability to remain statesmanlike.
We mashed up @BarackObama’s Bin Laden speech with @RealDonaldTrump’s al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing pic.twitter.com/Z8yfxSYWLd
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 29, 2019
These two group photos of White House interns chosen during the two men’s administrations highlight yet another area in which Trump is sadly lacking.
A tale of two Presidential intern pics. pic.twitter.com/I2jvqmZ9eE
— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) June 9, 2020
Did any of us really need to find the presidents in those photos to know which was which?
Although that image was from the beginning of 2018, here’s the most recent crop of recruits – and it isn’t any more diverse.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
Trump’s look like they’re about to start singing “So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night…” before slowly traipsing off one by one https://t.co/YYorToxMhL
— Ben Machell (@ben_machell) June 10, 2020
Make America _ _ _ _ _ Again. https://t.co/nRTgGyA4a4
— Richie Whitt (@richiewhitt) June 9, 2020
Offered for your perusal…file under "picture worth a thousand words"… https://t.co/jWi2N3tmux
— Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) June 9, 2020
And they say don't believe your lying eyes. https://t.co/I7Dltavw1p
— Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) June 9, 2020
Another shocking-but-not-surprising relic of this era. https://t.co/a32HnIb0tA
— Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) June 9, 2020
Of course, the image drew another comparison between the two eras …and Trump lost again.
A Tale of Two Presidents. pic.twitter.com/vZCGQ5yF0s
— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) June 9, 2020
READ MORE
Two photos that sum up the difference between Trump and Obama
Source Fernand R. Amandi Image Fernand R. Amandi