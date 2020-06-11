A cat with brain freeze is probably the most dramatic viral video you’ll see today
Nobody likes brain freeze, but it’s the price you have to pay for getting that sweet, sweet ice-cream faster than the next guy.
This viral TikTok video shared by Sabrina Bernatchez suggests that cats can get it too, although it could also be a sensitive tooth, which is worse.
@sabrina_bernatchez
That’s what happens when you give a cat ice cream🥴 ##cat ##brainfreeze ##icecream ##iceicebaby
Relatable. Don’t worry – the cat is fine. Perhaps if they’d bought some Ben & Jerry’s Fish Food …
TikTok users weighed in.
OMG hahahaha that’s the best dramatic over-reaction I’ve ever seen to brain freeze
Jodie Webster
i just thought “poor kitty” BUT I LAUGHED SO HARD AND WANT TO TRY IT TO MY CATS
Alyssa
i get this with milkshakes lol feel yer pain wee kitty
Mechelle Murray
I feel sorry for the cat, but I’m still laughing
🐴🌿Brooklyn🌿🐴
It’s possible to buy ice-cream made specially for cats, so the cold isn’t a particular danger, but never give them dairy versions because it’s bad for their digestive systems – and you’ll have to clean the litter box afterwards.
At the other end of the scale, let’s all enjoy the look on this cat’s face at the sight of all that bacon.
