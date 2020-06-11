Andrew Cotter’s been commentating on his dogs again and it’s a total delight

Amid the gloom of lockdown Andrew Cotter’s videos on Twitter have been a ray of light.

As if you didn’t know already, Andrew’s the sports commentator who – with a little less live sport these days – has been commentating on his dogs instead.

And we’re very glad say he’s done a new one and it’s a total delight.

Having to make do with a lot of archive sport recently. Found this epic encounter. pic.twitter.com/fWNZiY67mm — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) June 10, 2020

Brilliant!

Mind of a wolf, body of a care bear 🤣 — Sue Woodley (@SueWoodley2) June 10, 2020

“I’m not sure it ever will end” We all hope it doesn’t ever end Andrew.

Another brilliantly put together video. You’ve made my day again. — 🏃🏼💪🏼 Paul Yates 💪🏼🏃🏼 (@SalfordRunner) June 10, 2020

Thank you Andrew. From,

The World. — Maurice Walsh (@mauricewalsh1) June 10, 2020

People also enjoyed the retro look.

Kudos to the graphics’ designer. First class 1980s’ reimagining. — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) June 10, 2020

The brilliance of @magooster — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) June 10, 2020

Now Andrew has collected all his videos in one place on YouTube, which you can find here.

Just because a lot of people seem to have appropriated Olive and Mabel on YouTube, all of their appearances so far are here on this channel. https://t.co/y59p2YZhd3 — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) June 10, 2020

And you can also follow him on Twitter here.

