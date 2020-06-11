Andrew Cotter’s been commentating on his dogs again and it’s a total delight

Amid the gloom of lockdown Andrew Cotter’s videos on Twitter have been a ray of light.

As if you didn’t know already, Andrew’s the sports commentator who – with a little less live sport these days – has been commentating on his dogs instead.

And we’re very glad say he’s done a new one and it’s a total delight.

Brilliant!

People also enjoyed the retro look.

Now Andrew has collected all his videos in one place on YouTube, which you can find here.

And you can also follow him on Twitter here.

Source @MrAndrewCotter