Kelly Cates’ two-footed takedown of this Conservative MP was perfectly timed

The Premier League kicks off again next week after a 100 day break because of coronavirus.

But by all accounts they are going to lose the thick end of £1bn because of the disruption.

Conservative MP Julian Knight thought he’d put that number into a little bit of context for everyone.

And Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates thought she’d give Knight’s comment a little bit of context of its own.

Rashford, the Man Utd and England striker, has helped raise more than £20m in food donations as part of a project with FareShare to help ensure kids don’t go hungry when they’re away from school.

And it’s fair to say people loved Cates for it, shared 3,000 times and liked many times more.

READ MORE

Only 5 responses you need to the MP who refuses to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis because she ‘intimidates’ him

Source @KellyCates