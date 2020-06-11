Kelly Cates’ two-footed takedown of this Conservative MP was perfectly timed

The Premier League kicks off again next week after a 100 day break because of coronavirus.

But by all accounts they are going to lose the thick end of £1bn because of the disruption.

Premier League clubs are set for a combined revenue loss of around £1billion this season because of the disruption caused by #COVID19, according to analysis by accountancy firm Deloitte https://t.co/S9hFQ7craw — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 11, 2020

Conservative MP Julian Knight thought he’d put that number into a little bit of context for everyone.

To put into context, charities, which help millions of people, face a shortfall of £4bn https://t.co/c9pVZJYo58 — Julian Knight MP (@julianknight15) June 11, 2020

And Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates thought she’d give Knight’s comment a little bit of context of its own.

To put into context, a footballer @MarcusRashford is helping to feed vulnerable children over the summer that your government won’t. https://t.co/tT7AbupVra — Kelly Cates (at 🏡) (@KellyCates) June 11, 2020

Rashford, the Man Utd and England striker, has helped raise more than £20m in food donations as part of a project with FareShare to help ensure kids don’t go hungry when they’re away from school.

And it’s fair to say people loved Cates for it, shared 3,000 times and liked many times more.

Julian Knights voting record according to https://t.co/HOuuz3df6H pic.twitter.com/tOZSHRpXNB — Kelly Cates (at 🏡) (@KellyCates) June 11, 2020

READ MORE

Only 5 responses you need to the MP who refuses to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis because she ‘intimidates’ him

Source @KellyCates