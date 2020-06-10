Yoda’s stance on Black Lives Matter is exactly what you’d expect it to be

Master Yoda a wise and learnèd soul he is, and as such, you’d expect him to have an enlightened attitude to racial equality.

Someone decided to say it for him with a little bit of chalked graffiti on the statue at the Lucasfilm campus in San Francisco.



Via Jason Standiford

John Boyega, whose own stirring speech for Black Lives Matter went viral recently, spotted the image and gave it a wider audience via his Instagram page.

One commenter added “Dismantle white supremacy, you will.”

Yoda’s best-known pupil, Luke Skywalker – in disguise as Mark Hamill – shared it to Twitter, where it has been liked almost 200,000 times in less than two days.

Luminous beings are we… ALL. pic.twitter.com/LHCGYq5FPS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 8, 2020

Here’s what a few other people have been saying about it.

THIS RIGHT HERE is the kind of statue I want to see. Since there are no rich philanthropists left any more* GIVE US YODA. Full disclosure: I ganked this from Mark Hamill's insta. *don't even come at me with anything about bill gates. pic.twitter.com/pE8zRfw7Wp — A Gilded Eye (@AGildedEye) June 9, 2020

Master yoda stands for black lives

Be more like Yoda pic.twitter.com/GWvjTno7lC — Ahsoka Tano #BlackLivesMatter (@ParodyAhsoka) June 9, 2020

Jason Standiford, was a little taken aback by the the popularity of his image.

On a walk Sunday in the Presidio & came across Yoda, snapped this pic, shared it a few friends, and then a few days later I see that @HamillHimself somehow tweeted it? How did he get my picure? I'm so confused. Yoda works in mysterious way #yoda #blm pic.twitter.com/uh0uR1NSdy — Jason Standiford (@jasonstandiford) June 9, 2020

Here’s another message to bigots from the mouth of Yoda – “You must unlearn what you have learned.”

READ MORE

John Boyega’s impassioned Black Lives Matter speech may be the most powerful thing you hear today

Source Jason Standiford Image Jason Standiford