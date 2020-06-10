Yoda’s stance on Black Lives Matter is exactly what you’d expect it to be

Master Yoda a wise and learnèd soul he is, and as such, you’d expect him to have an enlightened attitude to racial equality.

Someone decided to say it for him with a little bit of chalked graffiti on the statue at the Lucasfilm campus in San Francisco.


Via Jason Standiford

John Boyega, whose own stirring speech for Black Lives Matter went viral recently, spotted the image and gave it a wider audience via his Instagram page.

One commenter added “Dismantle white supremacy, you will.

Yoda’s best-known pupil, Luke Skywalker – in disguise as Mark Hamill – shared it to Twitter, where it has been liked almost 200,000 times in less than two days.

Here’s what a few other people have been saying about it.

Jason Standiford, was a little taken aback by the the popularity of his image.

Here’s another message to bigots from the mouth of Yoda – “You must unlearn what you have learned.

