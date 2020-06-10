This woman ranting about little kids not having a licence for their toy car is all kinds of baffling
TV writer Yesha Callahan recently shared a clip that had people shaking their heads or, at the very least, scratching them.
This lady is mad that the kids don't have a drivers license pic.twitter.com/QrfOvDAE8l
— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) June 4, 2020
People couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing.
lmao everyone has lost their fucking minds https://t.co/5Wq4yl5HbG
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2020
Karens are evolving into something powerful and dangerous https://t.co/I5HCDa3yp7
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 4, 2020
Maybe he has a license she doesn’t know
— Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) June 5, 2020
#OhMyGods that's it, I give up. https://t.co/UhTvaFQzVL
— Syed Doha (@syeddoha) June 8, 2020
— 🥎 Chris Madsen ⚾️ (@rule5pick) June 4, 2020
Sports reporter Katherine Terrell imagined the nightmare scenario going through the lady’s head.
I'm imagining that lady picturing this scenario as the child's car careens towards her at the pace of 1MPH pic.twitter.com/8h93UvIS1P
— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) June 4, 2020
It’s practically Death Race 2000.
