There was something very odd about this BBC headline – only 4 replies you need

You’ve probably seen by now how Yorkshire Tea rather marvellously dunked on an anti-Black Lives Matter post on Twitter by doing this.

Lots of people wrote about it, including the BBC, but the only reason we mention it again was the rather odd headline they put on top.

Anti-racism critics? Well, it’s one way of putting it. These 4 people had other ideas (the BBC’s tweet has since been deleted).

There is a short word for ‘anti-racism critics’. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 9, 2020

This is so bad, @BBCNews. So bad.

I suppose rapists are "anti-consent critics"?

That'd make muggers "anti-legal ownership critics" and paedophiles "anti-adult sex critics".

Domestic abusers become "anti-relationship critics" and so on. Ridiculous. https://t.co/Ozb4loovs8 — Lorna Cooper🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇯🇲🇬🇾 (@Coops_tv) June 9, 2020