Someone had the perfect takedown for this disillusioned Rage Against the Machine fan

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has been among the most prominent celebrity critics of Donald Trump or, as he prefers to call him, the ‘orange-faced demagogue’.

Morello recently shared this rather fabulous takedown of a troll who suggested ‘successful musician’ didn’t equate with ‘political expert’.

Like shooting fish in a barrel: pic.twitter.com/hxvZ6GgoH5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 6, 2020

This was rather good too, someone who used to be a fan of Morello ‘until your political opinions came out’.

And the comeback hit exactly the right note.

Oof!

‘I now look forward to the debut album from Rage Against the Appliance.’ charface1 ‘Titled: “Fuck that toaster”’ Tesseract556

READ MORE

That amazing NSFW radio moment 5 Live asked Rage Against the Machine not to swear and they did anyway

Source Reddit u/Camotoe