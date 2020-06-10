Peter Shilton’s hot take on the statue debate left a bit of an open goal – the only 5 shots on target you need to read

Former England goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, strayed out of the box on Tuesday evening when he weighed in on the statue debate with this familiar-sounding piece of advice.

All you people who are not happy with a government democratically voted by the people with 80 seat majority (and our great country )please go and live somewhere run by dictators (not elected )and see where your actions (like pulling down statues) gets you!! — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) June 9, 2020

His remarks saw him trending on Twitter overnight, as people weighed and measured his opinion, before hoofing it to row z.

1.

Oh goalie, when we roomed together for all those years, I always told you to take your gloves off before you tweet. 😉 https://t.co/COpV1LrtER — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 9, 2020

2.

Democracy doesn't end after each election @Peter_Shilton in the way that England championship dreams ended when you picked the ball out of your net https://t.co/no9QPQB48b — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 9, 2020

3.

Yeah, they should follow the example of all those people who don’t like Sadiq Khan. Y’know, how they just quietly move out of London without making a fuss. https://t.co/U4HoBJvypK — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 9, 2020

4.

Dear @peter_shilton,

If you are not happy with people criticising our country's government – even one with an 80 seat majority – please go and live somewhere run by dictators, where no one is allowed to protest or criticise the leaders.

See where that gets you.

Regards,

Tom https://t.co/Ko1BkChRJe — Tom Pride (@ThomasPride) June 9, 2020

5.

If only you could have made this sort of leap against Maradona. https://t.co/Mq57TyswcM — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) June 9, 2020

Mark Hebden, perhaps wisely, didn’t check to see what the trending topic was about, but had a guess at what it might be.

Don't know why Peter Shilton is trending, but I'm willing to lay money on it being something ill-judged and probably racist. — Mark Hebden (@unionlib) June 9, 2020

They think it’s all over. It is now.

