Minnie Driver shared her favourite scene she’s been in and it’s an absolute treat
The fabulous Minnie Driver has shared her favourite scene from a film she’s been in and it’s the absolute treat we needed today.
Might be my favourite scene I was ever in. #growler #DrQuinn pic.twitter.com/nfTXshnf6z
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 10, 2020
And just in case you were wondering …
The film is called ‘I Give It A Year’
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 10, 2020
And the even better news is you can find it on the iPlayer here.
We’re with @JeremyBowen (not the President Assad bit).
I’m trying to write a script about Syria and President Assad. instead I am shaking with laughter
— Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) June 10, 2020
And if you don’t already follow Minnie Driver you can find her on Twitter here.
READ MORE
Minnie Driver shared this story of what happened when a deaf kid farted in class and it’s glorious
Source @minniedriver