‘Michael Jackson spotted in Belfast today!’
We’re grateful to comedian @Sean_Hegarty for this rather marvellous spot in a TV news report.
Michael Jackson spotted in Belfast today!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/aTdzZon90c
— Sean Hegarty (@Sean_Hegarty) June 8, 2020
Exactly the content we needed today.
This is the twitter i signed up too 😂😂
— Tom wright (@Tomwrig03881788) June 8, 2020
She's a smooth criminal.
— Becca Mason (@RebeccaSHMason) June 10, 2020
