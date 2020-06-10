We’re grateful to comedian @Sean_Hegarty for this rather marvellous spot in a TV news report.

Michael Jackson spotted in Belfast today!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/aTdzZon90c — Sean Hegarty (@Sean_Hegarty) June 8, 2020

Exactly the content we needed today.

This is the twitter i signed up too 😂😂 — Tom wright (@Tomwrig03881788) June 8, 2020

She's a smooth criminal. — Becca Mason (@RebeccaSHMason) June 10, 2020

