Ever wondered what the Harry Potter theme would sound like played on a washing machine? Wonder no more

Music producer and filmmaker, Kurt Schneider, has come up with another highly unusual rendition of a familiar piece of music.

He even dressed the part.

The scuttle into the cupboard is simply

via Gfycat

Once again, he was accompanied by @electricjason on the dryer.

When @ainnanism shared the clip on Twitter, it went viral and has been retweeted just over 140,000 times, at the time of writing.

Hes literally the music genius no one compares haha the ending tho pic.twitter.com/5AFFQ43mR1 — (@ainnanism) June 2, 2020

It’s fair to say that people really enjoyed the show.

How bored do you have to be to learn how to do this…BRILLIANT! https://t.co/ONZssiGgRd — midge ure (@midgeure1) June 4, 2020

Best creative endeavour to emerge from lockdown so far. https://t.co/tjsUqpPAiT — Becca Dean (@beccadean) June 3, 2020

THE BOY WHO REMIXES https://t.co/qCQi9gwXBS — Hanon (@igorhanon) June 3, 2020

“But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” ― Harry Potter https://t.co/cTt9iEoMMJ — Michele Fitzgerald (@meeshfitz) June 3, 2020

And of course …

Ten points for Griffendor https://t.co/BnlJek8rIO — Christopher Mcwhite (@ChristopherMcw2) June 9, 2020

Now, let’s just hope he hasn’t left a red sock in with his whites,

