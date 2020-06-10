Ever wondered what the Harry Potter theme would sound like played on a washing machine? Wonder no more
Music producer and filmmaker, Kurt Schneider, has come up with another highly unusual rendition of a familiar piece of music.
He even dressed the part.
@kurtschneider
If you think this wasn’t a waste of 5 hours smack that ‘+’ @electricjason ##harrypotter ##washingmachine
The scuttle into the cupboard is simply
Once again, he was accompanied by @electricjason on the dryer.
When @ainnanism shared the clip on Twitter, it went viral and has been retweeted just over 140,000 times, at the time of writing.
Hes literally the music genius no one compares haha the ending tho pic.twitter.com/5AFFQ43mR1
— (@ainnanism) June 2, 2020
It’s fair to say that people really enjoyed the show.
How bored do you have to be to learn how to do this…BRILLIANT! https://t.co/ONZssiGgRd
— midge ure (@midgeure1) June 4, 2020
mind blowing https://t.co/BGlTcj8YZx
— ber (@berlianidr) June 3, 2020
Best creative endeavour to emerge from lockdown so far. https://t.co/tjsUqpPAiT
— Becca Dean (@beccadean) June 3, 2020
THE BOY WHO REMIXES https://t.co/qCQi9gwXBS
— Hanon (@igorhanon) June 3, 2020
“But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” ― Harry Potter https://t.co/cTt9iEoMMJ
— Michele Fitzgerald (@meeshfitz) June 3, 2020
And of course …
Ten points for Griffendor https://t.co/BnlJek8rIO
— Christopher Mcwhite (@ChristopherMcw2) June 9, 2020
Now, let’s just hope he hasn’t left a red sock in with his whites,
