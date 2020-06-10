Ever wondered what the Harry Potter theme would sound like played on a washing machine? Wonder no more

Music producer and filmmaker, Kurt Schneider, has come up with another highly unusual rendition of a familiar piece of music.

He even dressed the part.

@kurtschneider

If you think this wasn’t a waste of 5 hours smack that ‘+’ @electricjason ##harrypotter ##washingmachine

♬ original sound – kurtschneider

The scuttle into the cupboard is simply

via Gfycat

Once again, he was accompanied by @electricjason on the dryer.

When @ainnanism shared the clip on Twitter, it went viral and has been retweeted just over 140,000 times, at the time of writing.

It’s fair to say that people really enjoyed the show.

And of course …

Now, let’s just hope he hasn’t left a red sock in with his whites,

READ MORE

A-Ha’s ‘Take On Me’ played on a washing machine has got us all in a spin

Source Kurt Schneider Image Kurt Schneider