A former ‘Miss Hitler’ contestant was jailed and the WTF factor is off the scale – the 11 funniest reactions

A former Miss Hitler contestant has been jailed for membership of a right-wing terrorist group, along with three other neo-Nazis and people are having a particularly hard time processing that first part.

#Breaking Former Miss Hitler beauty pageant entrant Alice Cutter and her ex-partner Mark Jones have been jailed at Birmingham Crown Court for three years and five-and-a-half years respectively for being members of the far-right terrorist group National Action — PA Media (@PA) June 9, 2020

Without detracting at all from the terrible knowledge of the existence of Nazis in the 21st century – Miss Hitler what the what now?

Would saying they wanted “world peace” mean automatic disqualification? Is there a swimwear round or have they swapped it for lederhosen? Are toothbrush moustaches compulsory or just preferable?

We may never know, but we can still enjoy these reactions.

I’m beginning to lose faith in the Miss Hitler contestant selection process https://t.co/j9p4fzLxnH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 9, 2020

What a PR embarrassment for the Miss Hitler pageant. Was going so well. https://t.co/XNKcE8GXEZ — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 9, 2020

another setback for the Miss Hitler Beauty Pageant https://t.co/AfpH1MAbc6 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) June 9, 2020

What a world it is when you can’t even trust Miss Hitler not to be a fascist — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) June 9, 2020

Bit weird. I would've thought for Miss Hitler, the answer, "Being a member of the far-right terrorist group National Action" would've just been equivalent to what for Miss World, following the question "Any hobbies or interests?" was "I like animals and knitting." https://t.co/s98RMeRfGA — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 9, 2020

what gave them away?? https://t.co/dxUc2B9hg6 — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) June 9, 2020

it's always the ones you least suspect https://t.co/3dCscWLwWH — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) June 9, 2020

Just saw “Miss Hitler” trending and thought it was part of a Daily Mail front page with the word “We” before it. — Jason (@NickMotown) June 9, 2020

They did Nazi this coming https://t.co/73uyLLgSex — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) June 9, 2020

When I saw Miss Hitler was trending I thought Trump had got back into the world of beauty pageants. — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) June 9, 2020

Perhaps strangest of all is that the news seemed somehow to fit in with everything else about 2020.

Okay, who had “Miss Hitler Beauty Pageant Entrant is jailed for being part of a terrorist group” in their 2020 batshittery bingo card? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) June 9, 2020

