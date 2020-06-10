A former ‘Miss Hitler’ contestant was jailed and the WTF factor is off the scale – the 11 funniest reactions

A former Miss Hitler contestant has been jailed for membership of a right-wing terrorist group, along with three other neo-Nazis and people are having a particularly hard time processing that first part.

Without detracting at all from the terrible knowledge of the existence of Nazis in the 21st century – Miss Hitler what the what now?

So many questions:

Would saying they wanted “world peace” mean automatic disqualification?

Is there a swimwear round or have they swapped it for lederhosen?

Are toothbrush moustaches compulsory or just preferable?

We may never know, but we can still enjoy these reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Perhaps strangest of all is that the news seemed somehow to fit in with everything else about 2020.

READ MORE

This teacher’s takedown of the guy who said ‘Nazis were socialists’ is an all-time classic of the genre

Source PA Media Image @ansleycreative on Unsplash YouTube