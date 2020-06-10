Customer complaint of the week

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Depop before but by all accounts it’s a fashion marketplace app where you can buy and sell stuff.

And @depopdrama over on Twitter shares collects some of the weirdest and funniest and most furious exchanges that result.

Like this customer complaint which is very funny unless you’re the poor soul who bought them, obviously.

And here they are.

We thought that was a reflection of a cloud in the lens first off. But no, it’s just kitchen roll.

I don’t know if i should be mad or impressed for attempting that ballsy scam — Eric Burger (@CapBlondebeard) June 9, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

*DEEP INTAKE OF BREATH* HAHAHAHAAHAHAHA — Ricky Creek (@CreekRicky) June 10, 2020

Follow @depopdrama over on Twitter here.

Source @depopdrama H/T @stateofselling