A Tory MP took issue with Irvine Welsh over slaver statues and it didn’t end well

It started when Conservative MP Simon Clarke suggested that taking down statues, of people like slave traders, presumably, ‘does not bring enlightenment’.

And he didn’t leave it there.

Which is when it was spotted by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh who responded with typical brio.

Clarke, who is – Google, Google – Tory MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, thought he’d respond (he’s since deleted it but fortunately @StaffsVegan took a screenshot).

(via)

And it’s not the shutdown he thought it was, it really isn’t.

Here’s what Welsh said later.

To conclude …

