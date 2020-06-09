Yorkshire Tea dunked on an anti-Black Lives Matter post and it was simply glorious
Like members of the public, a lot of companies have been sharing their support for the Black Lives Matter protests, which were triggered by the brutal killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Laura Towler – a right-wing vlogger – spotted a company that hadn’t spoken out, and took to Twitter to praise them for it.
I’m dead chuffed that Yorkshire Tea hasn’t supported BLM. 😁
— Laura (@thisislaurat) June 6, 2020
She spoke too soon.
Please don't buy our tea again.
We're taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism.
#BlackLivesMatter
— Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) June 8, 2020
Take a bow, that tea company.
Their reply had some people reaching for the tea bags – to bin them, and @thisislaurat wasn’t too happy about it either.
NOOOOOO 😭
Yorkshire Tea support BLM! https://t.co/NfG0vgWqNS
— Laura (@thisislaurat) June 8, 2020
Her reaction drew support which only served to get another company to show its hand.
Yeah it does suck, Pamela. If you are boycotting teas that stand against racism, you're going to have to find two new tea brands now. #blacklivesmatter #solidaritea
— PG tips (@PGtips) June 8, 2020
This screenshot shows the now-deleted tweet that brought PG Tips into the fray.
In case you missed the beef between the racists and PG tips & Yorkshire Tea pic.twitter.com/bnVa0Ev6ny
— 🧔🏾🏴 (@hassanshabir786) June 8, 2020
“Yorkshire Tea” and #solidaritea trended for several hours, with comments like these.
Can we get some coffee brands in on this please. If you’re racist I’m afraid you’re going to have to drink Horlicks. pic.twitter.com/GvuGTv6pAz
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 8, 2020
#solidaritea is the best hashtag I’ve seen in a long time. 🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/bvKU0zZ0mL
— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 8, 2020
Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips publicly bog-washing racists on Twitter is just the most British kitsch way of confirming there's a revolution underway.#Solidaritea
— Macca 🌐 (@McB00merang) June 8, 2020
This is just splendid. #solidaritea pic.twitter.com/JE2CPnUdVe
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 9, 2020
You honestly couldn't make this up. People boycotting Yorkshire Tea because they are not racist. Tried to shift their consumer 'loyalty' to PG Tips and… oh shit 😂 Well done tea brands 👏 pic.twitter.com/obkisni8nx
— Jodie Robinson (@JodieRobinson16) June 8, 2020
Finally, in case you were wondering which tea to buy …just for fun.
tea brands as political parties:
Twinings – Conservatives
Yorkshire – Labour
Yorkshire Gold – New or Corbyn Labour depending who you ask
PG Tips – Lib Dems
Clipper – Greens
Tetley’s – UKIP
Typhoo – Change UK
Scottish Blend – SNP
Nescafé – Monster Raving Looney Party
— callum berridge (@callum_berridge) June 8, 2020
