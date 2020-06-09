What’s going on with the coronavirus? Our 11 favourite tweets

If you feel like you’re picking up mixed messages from the government, don’t worry – it’s not you, it’s them.

Over on Twitter, people have been pondering what it all means, if anything, and we’ve gathered our favourites.

1. It’s not just medical – it’s political.

2. Parents are picking up tips in the oddest places.

3. The government is pulling out all the stops – the hipster design stops, that is.

4. We could have prevented the mayhem.

5. We baked our own bread, we cut our own hair. What’s next?

6. Doctors are discovering new symptoms all the time.

7. We’re sinking to new depths.

8. It’s been a long lockdown, but it’s felt a lot longer …

9. And people have had enough.

10. The new normal makes us miss the old special.

11. All those years learning to queue have paid off for anyone who really wants a FARTYG.

Some things need no words.

READ MORE

Our top ten funny takes on coping with the coronavirus crisis

Image Superman (1978)