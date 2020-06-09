What’s going on with the coronavirus? Our 11 favourite tweets

If you feel like you’re picking up mixed messages from the government, don’t worry – it’s not you, it’s them.

Over on Twitter, people have been pondering what it all means, if anything, and we’ve gathered our favourites.

1. It’s not just medical – it’s political.

TORY PARTY WITH A 12-POINT LEAD OVER LABOUR: stay at home, save lives TORY PARTY WITH A 4-POINT LEAD OVER LABOUR: everything's fine, take nana to the races — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 31, 2020

2. Parents are picking up tips in the oddest places.

Love that bit in Superman the Movie where Marlon Brando has to educate Kal-El, so just shows him videos for years like a shit supply teacher. #homeschooling — Richard Blandford (@rblandford) June 7, 2020

3. The government is pulling out all the stops – the hipster design stops, that is.

Who chose this typeface, The Monkees? https://t.co/T8ZPe7lWmN — Ben Kay (@BenKayWriter) June 5, 2020

4. We could have prevented the mayhem.

This is all Mother Nature’s punishment for not copying and pasting your Facebook friend’s status to see who actually reads it — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) June 7, 2020

5. We baked our own bread, we cut our own hair. What’s next?

After the British Dental Association warns of severe disruption due to coronavirus, patients are advised to brace themselves. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 5, 2020

6. Doctors are discovering new symptoms all the time.

Is ennui a symptom of COVID? Can I have two weeks off? — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) June 6, 2020

7. We’re sinking to new depths.

I've started watching Anaconda. It's probably time I went back to work. — Tiahowler Jon Von Biltawülf (@Biltawulf) June 8, 2020

8. It’s been a long lockdown, but it’s felt a lot longer …

To give you a clue just how long lockdown has been, Jack Wilshere is now fit to play again — James Rochester (@jamesrochestr) June 8, 2020

9. And people have had enough.

Twitter start of lockdown Vs Twitter now pic.twitter.com/tAFkXHjpnY — James Gill (@JamesGillComedy) June 7, 2020

10. The new normal makes us miss the old special.

Honestly I’m slowly realising this “Covidland” theme park is kinda lame pic.twitter.com/IWIQPqA40c — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) June 7, 2020

11. All those years learning to queue have paid off for anyone who really wants a FARTYG.

R rate in the North West goes over 1 but on the plus side, thousands of people have a new Billy Bookcase and two weeks supply of Swedish meatballs — Paul_Ed (@eddo75) June 5, 2020

Some things need no words.

