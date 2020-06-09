The health minister’s reverse ferret after saying she’d stick it on the scientists is a supremely awkward moment

Health minister Helen Whately hasn’t been on Good Morning Britain for a while now after this happened with Piers Morgan.

And maybe she won’t be too keen on Sky News either after this supremely awkward moment talking to Kay Burley this morning.

Me: "You can't stick this on the scientists." Health Minister @Helen_Whately: "Well I can." The minister quickly backtracks after initially blaming scientists for mistakes made in managing #Coronavirus in care homes. MR#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/lPOQmCFRM7 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 9, 2020

Just a minister saying the government could pin the blame on scientific advisers for their handling of the coronavirus in care homes before executing the most awkward of reverse ferrets.

Rather awkward exchange between @KayBurley and @Helen_Whately on care home deaths: KB: You can't stick this on the scientists.

HW: Well I can because… Well I'm not…

KB: You can stick it on the scientists?

HW: No no no. That's not what I meant to say.

KB: You just said that. — Joe Pike (@joepike) June 9, 2020

Here were just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Biggest car crash of a minister for a long time, gets it wrong in almost every interview. — Jonny Pilcher (@JonnyPilcher) June 9, 2020

Impending boycot of Burley coming up too then? Can’t have the government being asked difficult questions after all. — Geoff Wilton (@geoffwilton2) June 9, 2020

Apart from being a bit useless, it's not a great look for Helen Whately to do interviews when she's on the toilet https://t.co/UlrZBytjBM — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) June 9, 2020

Scientists of the country if you didn’t know already:

Get Ready To Be A Scapegoat. — RichardCarr (@richardSuncarr) June 9, 2020

Whately is a human shield for the tories. I can’t fathom how somebody like this is a minister. Sad times — Lee (@flotorant) June 9, 2020

https://twitter.com/rodjgrimmer/status/1270254822005125121?s=20

"Don't mention we're going to stick it on the scientists. I mentioned it once but I think I got away with it" pic.twitter.com/tULGBtxtkP — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 9, 2020

And naturally this chap spotted it.

How did @Helen_Whately ever get to be a minister?

Still can’t answer simple questions, still can’t stop laughing.. & now contradicting something she says seconds before. Woeful. 👇 https://t.co/jYO96XEY89 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 9, 2020

Maybe the minister could go back on GMB to explain exactly what happened?

