The health minister’s reverse ferret after saying she’d stick it on the scientists is a supremely awkward moment

Health minister Helen Whately hasn’t been on Good Morning Britain for a while now after this happened with Piers Morgan.

And maybe she won’t be too keen on Sky News either after this supremely awkward moment talking to Kay Burley this morning.

Just a minister saying the government could pin the blame on scientific advisers for their handling of the coronavirus in care homes before executing the most awkward of reverse ferrets.

Here were just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

https://twitter.com/rodjgrimmer/status/1270254822005125121?s=20

And naturally this chap spotted it.

Maybe the minister could go back on GMB to explain exactly what happened?

Source @KayBurley