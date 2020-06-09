This “spot the cat” picture has gone viral because it’s purrfectly fiendish

This picture of Kate Hinds’ bookshelves has gone viral – and not even because those are some great shelves, but because her cat is in there somewhere and people have been struggling to find it.

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

How did you get on?

This is like a Where's Wally for cats 😂 I can't see it for the life of me #MondayMood #StillLooking https://t.co/VkaOIMMO0K — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) June 8, 2020

Can you find it? We can't! https://t.co/YSPiX9awyq — London On The Inside (@LondONtheinside) June 8, 2020

I gave up. But it IS there. https://t.co/w5rBmsuyRV — Balcony Shirts (@balconyshirts) June 8, 2020

Me: I have a lot to do today. Also me: Where the **** is that cat? https://t.co/HDapgz9GIK — Steven J. Gibbons (@stevenjgibbons) June 8, 2020

The ”spot the cat” feature crops up quite often on Kate’s Twitter account, so try your hand at these ones.

Today’s challenge: can you spot the cat in the very messy closet? pic.twitter.com/bpGHcCsL2j — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) March 27, 2020

Kids! Stuck at home with nothing to do? Open your 👀 and play a game of “can you spot the cat in this image!” pic.twitter.com/1WVKxP2YyX — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) March 26, 2020

Today’s episode of find the cat pic.twitter.com/X6GwLJNiDH — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 4, 2020

Finally, if you’ve either given up or want confirmation – Kate tweeted this:

I have no cat — I’ve been lying to you for years — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 8, 2020

Just kidding – here’s the cat.

The Power Nap Broker pic.twitter.com/EEWraGhM6i — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

READ MORE

There’s a cat hidden in this woodpile but it might take you 9 lives to spot it

Source Kate Hinds Image Kate Hinds, Kate Hinds