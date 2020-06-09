This “spot the cat” picture has gone viral because it’s purrfectly fiendish

This picture of Kate Hinds’ bookshelves has gone viral – and not even because those are some great shelves, but because her cat is in there somewhere and people have been struggling to find it.

How did you get on?

The ”spot the cat” feature crops up quite often on Kate’s Twitter account, so try your hand at these ones.

Finally, if you’ve either given up or want confirmation – Kate tweeted this:

Just kidding – here’s the cat.

