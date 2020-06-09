People love this story of the Rik Mayall line chosen by Ben Elton for his favourite piece of verse

It’s six years since the death of Rik Mayall and as ever on this day every year, Twitter is full of lots of stories and love for the great man.

And this story in particular drew lots of attention this year, shared by

@SaifulChemistry who said this.

‘On this day 2014, #RikMayall sadly died. This reminds me of a very touching story about Rik from Ben Elton of when he was asked for his favourite piece of verse for a poetry anthology ‘Lifelines’. Worth a read …’

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Floored. Crying and smiling. A beautiful, wonderful man. https://t.co/NU5rTV2yrv — Jack Pierce (@TheJackPierce) June 9, 2020

I didn't expect to start the morning in tears. Everything about Rik Mayall was wonderful. https://t.co/vAZTMhPsCu — Bob Fischer (@Bob_Fischer) June 9, 2020

How perfectly exquisite. The world lost a truly unique human being. — MARCENBY (@marcenby) June 9, 2020

READ MORE

3 times Rik Mayall sent the best replies to fan mail by anyone ever

‘Why you should never randomly vox pop Rik Mayall’

Source Twitter @SaifulChemistry