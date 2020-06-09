Nigel Farage went on about slave trader Edward Colston’s ‘philanthropy’ and suffered the perfect comeback

Here’s eight words you don’t want to read every morning – Nigel Farage was on Good Morning Britain today – but stick with us.

He was there to say how awful it was what happened to the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, obviously, and quite the watch it was too.

If Farage proffered arguments like this in one of my kids' history lessons he'd be laughed out of the classroom. pic.twitter.com/FZyL3fxX9B — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 9, 2020

Author and historian, professor Kate Williams picked up on his point about Colston’s ‘philanthropy’ and had the perfect response.

Nigel Farage – Slave trader, Edward Colston, was a big philanthropist.. Prof Kate Williams – Jimmy Savile was a philanthropist. 💥#GMB pic.twitter.com/K2RGtxBV0y — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 9, 2020

She fixed it for him.

Also, this.

Is that the guy who repeatedly implied people would take to the streets if he didn’t get the Brexit deal that he personally wanted? https://t.co/8fJXe0Guxh — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) June 9, 2020

