Janey Godley’s overdub of Ivanka Trump’s message to Americans is the version we deserve

Although Wichita State University refused to air Ivanka Trump’s recorded commencement speech due to her family’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests, she insisted on releasing it to the wider public and was panned for it.

But none of the many severe burns issued on Twitter were in any way as devastating as this overdub by the wonderful Janey Godley.

“He’s got four cans o’ hamburger, two cans o’ Stella and some wee cans o’ long-life yoghurt.”

At least he won’t go hungry down there.

As always, Janey’s reinterpretation of whatever it was Ivanka Trump was trying to say was a lot more well received than the original.

As a bonus, here’s Janey’s take on Ivanka’s inexplicable presence at the G20 summit.

Source Janey Godley