Janey Godley’s overdub of Ivanka Trump’s message to Americans is the version we deserve

Although Wichita State University refused to air Ivanka Trump’s recorded commencement speech due to her family’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests, she insisted on releasing it to the wider public and was panned for it.

This is without question the whitest thing I have ever seen… And I wrote for *FRASIER*. https://t.co/PoctIy0qjJ — Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) June 6, 2020

Ah, well. As long as Ivanka Trump got some personal growth out of this https://t.co/ysZKBIrij7 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 6, 2020

But none of the many severe burns issued on Twitter were in any way as devastating as this overdub by the wonderful Janey Godley.

“He’s got four cans o’ hamburger, two cans o’ Stella and some wee cans o’ long-life yoghurt.”

At least he won’t go hungry down there.

As always, Janey’s reinterpretation of whatever it was Ivanka Trump was trying to say was a lot more well received than the original.

Have shifted from crying-crying to crying-laughing, will keep you posted on this wild ride that is twitter on a Sunday morning https://t.co/PdD6FhCopn — songs about drowning (@sadlingofficial) June 7, 2020

The ONLY way to listen to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/ljV2rztZ2x — Mhairi Forrest (@mhairiforrest) June 7, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Janey’s take on Ivanka’s inexplicable presence at the G20 summit.

Ivanka joins in with the debate “I like cats”#janeygodleyvoiceover pic.twitter.com/pTT3bROOAY — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 29, 2019

Source Janey Godley Image The Hill, Janey Godley