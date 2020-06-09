Dermot Murnaghan’s face was a picture after this catastrophic Prince Andrew news gaffe

2020 has been a little too generous to the news cycle recently, and a couple of prominent stories collided during the introduction to this Sky News broadcast.

Warning: the news item contains disturbing information.

There’s something about the crack in Dermot Murnaghan’s voice that suggests he knows this is going to be bad, but even that couldn’t match up to the look on his face as the camera returned to him.

Some poor Sky employee is going to be in hot water – if they choose to cooperate with requests to be questioned about the incident.

Here are a few things Twitter had to say about the cock-up.

Needless to say, the Queen’s third child isn’t actually under suspicion. And anyway …

