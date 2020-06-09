Dermot Murnaghan’s face was a picture after this catastrophic Prince Andrew news gaffe

2020 has been a little too generous to the news cycle recently, and a couple of prominent stories collided during the introduction to this Sky News broadcast.

Warning: the news item contains disturbing information.

Horrific VT cockup from Sky News as they accidentally run a clip of Prince Andrew over a headline about the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case pic.twitter.com/zszu2wHDuX — David Lewis (@davidclewis) June 8, 2020

There’s something about the crack in Dermot Murnaghan’s voice that suggests he knows this is going to be bad, but even that couldn’t match up to the look on his face as the camera returned to him.

Some poor Sky employee is going to be in hot water – if they choose to cooperate with requests to be questioned about the incident.

Here are a few things Twitter had to say about the cock-up.

.@SkyNews has just apologised for mistakenly showing a picture of Prince Andrew instead of the German suspect in an item about the Madeleine McCann case.

Ooops. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) June 8, 2020

That face! https://t.co/15JhwmNa1g pic.twitter.com/4YOKRS835L — N O R M S K I (@_Normski) June 9, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! This is much better than when they accidentally said Kirk Douglas was the father of Michael Jackson. — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) June 8, 2020

Dermot Murnaghan’s face afterwards is, as they say, a picture. — David Lewis (@davidclewis) June 8, 2020

Needless to say, the Queen’s third child isn’t actually under suspicion. And anyway …

He was getting pizza that night too https://t.co/KnY3n2Wq6S — Philip Matthews (@secondzeit) June 8, 2020

