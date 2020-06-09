The only 5 cynical reactions you need to the pubs reopening in England

Monday saw the confirmation of a widely spread rumour that England’s pubs would be allowed to open from the 22nd of June – for outdoor consumption only. So – beer gardens.

It was met with understandable glee in some quarters, with plenty of people girding their loins and their livers for the big day.

pubs open on 22nd june, happy monday everyone — J (@xjordanlouise) June 8, 2020

pubs opening on the 22nd? chilli chips here i come — Amrit (@amritkbassi) June 8, 2020

Others were less sure.

Scotland: 0 deaths in 48 hours, extends shielding till 31st July England: 200 average deaths per day, opens pubs from 22nd June. 🤯🤯🤯 — Raushan (@Theatre0fDreams) June 8, 2020

However, these five comments really captured the cynicism on Twitter.

1.

We are reopening pubs on 22nd June.

In unrelated news, please welcome my newly appointed replacement for Professor Van-Tam.#DailyUpdate pic.twitter.com/OXyOhsPizg — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 8, 2020

2.

The “pubs reopening” lockdown discussion: “Apparently they’re reopening pubs soon”

“How’s that going to work?”

“They’re saying you’ll still have to distance”

“Can’t see that working can you?”

“Can you imagine people distancing after a few drinks?”

“Well this is what I’m saying” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 8, 2020

3.

The pubs are reopening on June 22nd in the UK.

I still can't hug my mum but at least I'll be able to go and spend a fiver on a glass of wine. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 8, 2020

4.

I wonder why pubs are opening on 22nd June when the R rate is at 1 and threat level is at 4? Oh. pic.twitter.com/bbeiFj3hJ1 — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) June 8, 2020

5.

"Boss."

"What."

"People are still quite angry."

"Why?"

"Well, the Cummings story, you know."

"That's all?"

"No, there's also institutional racism, government incompetence, fear of a no-deal Brexit, the lot."

"OK let's distract them."

"How?"

"Tell them we open the pubs." pic.twitter.com/wri4Aenw3O — Matthias Eberl 🇪🇺 (@eberlmat) June 8, 2020

Of course, it’ll be very interesting to see who turns up …

hope everyone who’s complaining about the protests won’t be flocking to pubs on the 22nd june .. Surely a pint isn’t more important than advocating for basic human rights? — ella (@ellawwfc) June 8, 2020

