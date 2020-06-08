Our top ten funny takes on coping with the coronavirus crisis

It may not be at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, but the coronavirus is still affecting all our lives.

We’ve had a look through Twitter to see what people have been saying about it, and these were the best takes we saw.

We might have been reading between the lines a little.

1. There are more than a few hypocrites out there.

f**k sake- just look at all these selfish dicks on the beach ruining our fun… pic.twitter.com/1OTpQvvkZb — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) May 29, 2020

2. Some of the community was way ahead of the curve.

Soon the only way to avoid chlorinated chicken will be to go halal. On top of that remember to keep your face covered and absolutely no filthy hanky panky for unmarried couples. FFS Britain if you want to be Muslim just ask! — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) June 5, 2020

3. Government consistency has been notably absent.

Please remember what we told you about face masks serving no purpose at all and being completely unnecessary.

Please also remember that they are compulsory on public transport from 15 June. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 6, 2020

4. We’re getting really bored now.

I'm at the dismantling the toaster to see where the toast comes from stage of the lockdown. It's fine.. — Scott McCafferty (@RevMcCafferty) June 7, 2020

5. Our options have been severely curtailed.

We're off to the tip.

This is the most exciting thing to happen in 3 months pic.twitter.com/pgG3eWzu3f — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 8, 2020

6. There have been unexpected costs at a time when money has been really tight.

Using my stimulus check to replace all the printer ink the kids used during homeschooling. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 7, 2020

7. Stable doors are open and the horses are galloping all over the place.

Requiring face masks three months in to a pandemic is like requiring condoms at the baby shower — Gem (@GemCrypto) June 6, 2020

8. Logic is in even shorter supply than pasta.

From tomorrow we introduce a quarantine for anyone coming into the UK.

This to protect us from their lower infection rates and tiny death tolls.#COVID19 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 7, 2020

9. Let’s face it – we aren’t looking our best.

This lockdown is making me feel like PS1 Madam Hooch pic.twitter.com/OBax66DVvB — Kate Eaglesfield (@KateEaglesfield) June 7, 2020

10. Some of us are ready to resign so we can spend less time with our families.

After three months of quarantine, my family has reported me to HR. — The Alex Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) June 7, 2020

READ MORE

Our 15 favourite funny takes on life in the time of Covid-19

Image @forest_fr1ends