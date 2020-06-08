Our top ten funny takes on coping with the coronavirus crisis

It may not be at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, but the coronavirus is still affecting all our lives.

We’ve had a look through Twitter to see what people have been saying about it, and these were the best takes we saw.

We might have been reading between the lines a little.

1. There are more than a few hypocrites out there.

2. Some of the community was way ahead of the curve.

3. Government consistency has been notably absent.

4. We’re getting really bored now.

5. Our options have been severely curtailed.

6. There have been unexpected costs at a time when money has been really tight.

7. Stable doors are open and the horses are galloping all over the place.

8. Logic is in even shorter supply than pasta.

9. Let’s face it – we aren’t looking our best.

10. Some of us are ready to resign so we can spend less time with our families.

READ MORE

Our 15 favourite funny takes on life in the time of Covid-19

Image @forest_fr1ends