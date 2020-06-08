The location of Bristol’s Edward Colston statue has been edited on Google Maps and it’s perfect

As you will have no doubt seen by now, Black Lives Matter protestors in Bristol decided to put an end to the ongoing debate about what the city should do about the statue of slave trader, Edward Colston.

Now Google Maps has been updated to reflect this latest development.

Look where Google maps places the statue of Edward Colston 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jQAAL3z7Ju — Mohamed (@Mahalildn1) June 7, 2020

To be filed under ‘too good to check’.

Also, this happened.

https://t.co/IzJU3l9eCn They haven’t wasted any time updating Wikipedia either. — David French (@davidwfrench) June 7, 2020

And this.

