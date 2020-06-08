The location of Bristol’s Edward Colston statue has been edited on Google Maps and it’s perfect

As you will have no doubt seen by now, Black Lives Matter protestors in Bristol decided to put an end to the ongoing debate about what the city should do about the statue of slave trader, Edward Colston.

And it prompted no end of comment (you can read 14 smashing reactions here).

Now Google Maps has been updated to reflect this latest development.

To be filed under ‘too good to check’.

Also, this happened.

And this.

