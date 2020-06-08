Sarah Vine said this about the Black Lives Matter protests and Piers Morgan’s comeback was perfect

Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine had this to say about the weekend’s Black Lives Matter protests in London, Bristol and elsewhere.

Imagine how much more powerful this weekend’s demos would have been if people had just stood in grim silence, 2 metres apart from each other, in memory of Mr Floyd and others like him. — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) June 8, 2020

And there were lots of good responses but Piers Morgan’s was the best.

Imagine how many more people might be still obeying lockdown rules if Dominic Cummings hadn't broken them, with the full support of the Prime Minister & cabinet ministers? The Govt wrecked its own lockdown, not people protesting at the disgusting racist murder of a black man. https://t.co/BHEwkcUEo6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2020

Vine, married to Michael Gove, of course, wasn’t leaving it there.

People aren’t as stupid as you seem to think they are, @piersmorgan. You helped blow the whole Cummings thing out of proportion for clicks and ratings – and as such must share responsibility for consequences thereof. You have power, but you don’t always use it wisely, I’m afraid. — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) June 8, 2020

But neither was Morgan.

Wow.

81% of the British public think Cummings broke the rules.

Are they all stupid?

As for using power wisely, I really wouldn't go there given your husband's one of the people most responsible for this Govt's disastrous handling of the crisis. https://t.co/NAJCUor1uB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2020

You did a similar thing when my daughter had a Covid test. As a result – not wholly, but in part – she was horribly – and I mean really horribly – abused. Like I said, you have great power and great talent – but I would urge you to be mindful about how you deploy it. https://t.co/2H6Asakltr — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) June 8, 2020

Michael was given preferential treatment for your daughter to have a test to allow him to go back to work, at a time when many frontline health workers were not able to do the same. That seemed an abuse of power – no? https://t.co/OpjMYvRl6G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2020

