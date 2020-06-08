Priti Patel said the Bristol statue toppling was ‘utterly disgraceful … thuggery’ – only 5 replies you need

Home secretary Priti Patel has left people in no doubt how she feels about the toppling of a slave trader statue by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol.

Here’s what she said on Twitter, alongside a front page of today’s Daily Mail (what else?).

And she said this on Sky News.

And these are the only 5 responses you need.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Bristol Black Lives Matter protesters toppled a statue of a slave trader – 14 smashing reactions