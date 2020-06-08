There’s never been a better time to revisit Tom Morello’s savage burn for a mouthy Trump fan

With so many celebrities, as well as the less well known, speaking out against racism and inequality right now, there’s never been a better time to revisit this stunning burn delivered by musician and political activist, Tom Morello – especially as he has reposted it on Twitter.

The exchange harked back to December 2017, when Tom, founder of such legendary bands as Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, posted this image to his Instagram account.

The MAGA faithful piled in to tell him what they thought of him and his guitar, but the perfect set-up from davez67 was clearly too good to resist.

After Tom shared the screengrab on Twitter, it was shared more than 40,000 times, picking up reactions like these:

Finally, one person pointed out exactly why it should come as no surprise when someone who founded a band called Rage Against the Machine should turn out to be politically minded.

It’s just burn after burn for davez67.

Source @tmorello Image Instagram, @tmorello