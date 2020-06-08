There’s never been a better time to revisit Tom Morello’s savage burn for a mouthy Trump fan

With so many celebrities, as well as the less well known, speaking out against racism and inequality right now, there’s never been a better time to revisit this stunning burn delivered by musician and political activist, Tom Morello – especially as he has reposted it on Twitter.

Like shooting fish in a barrel: pic.twitter.com/hxvZ6GgoH5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 6, 2020

The exchange harked back to December 2017, when Tom, founder of such legendary bands as Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, posted this image to his Instagram account.

The MAGA faithful piled in to tell him what they thought of him and his guitar, but the perfect set-up from davez67 was clearly too good to resist.

After Tom shared the screengrab on Twitter, it was shared more than 40,000 times, picking up reactions like these:

My favorite trend is dudes not realizing Rage Against The Machine is extremely political 🤨 https://t.co/TNmAonSSCb — Matthew Cassinelli (@mattcassinelli) June 7, 2020

Just when you thought Tom Morello couldn’t be any more awesome 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/df4YBiho0m — Breakage (@Breakage) June 6, 2020

About 20 years ago, Tom Morello did an online chat for @ARTISTdirect and they asked me to type for him. The man can answer a fan's question off the cuff with complete paragraphs that read like a second draft of a strong college paper. https://t.co/ekGP11JW96 — David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) June 6, 2020

Finally, one person pointed out exactly why it should come as no surprise when someone who founded a band called Rage Against the Machine should turn out to be politically minded.

Like damn man…. What machine you think he was raging against? A washing machine? https://t.co/zTISuNgSRo — Handsome TSuggs (@MyApologies2) June 7, 2020

It’s just burn after burn for davez67.

