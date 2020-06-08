This Covid-19 advice poster suffered an unfortunate spelling mistake
If you were going to leave one letter out of the word ‘public’, you couldn’t really choose a worse one than “l”.
I see the poster spellcheckers in Bristol have been furloughed pic.twitter.com/NVz9QphD3g
— Helen Ingram (@drhingram) June 5, 2020
In fairness, at a distance of at least 2m, people’s pubic spaces have seldom been safer.
Time for a new slogan?
#StayAlert and while we’re at it #StayAwayFromMyPubicSpace https://t.co/ic83xl3beF
— Shaz (@laceydearie) June 6, 2020
Source Helen Ingram Image Helen Ingram, @nate_dumlao on Unsplash