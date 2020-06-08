Boris Johnson thinks the Brexit deal he made is unfair – our 11 favourite responses

Although everyone’s attention has been on the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter, Brexit negotiations have continued, with some announcements attracting a lot less attention than they would otherwise have done.

For example:

There will have to be checks on goods crossing between Britain and Northern Ireland.

What they said before Brexit:



The UK will allow the unlimited import of chlorine-washed chicken.

What they said before Brexit:



Now, it has emerged that Boris Johnson is unhappy about the deal agreed and signed by *checks notes* Boris Johnson, and wants it changed.

Here’s how die-hard Conservative newspaper, The Sunday Express, reported it.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Boris wants to fix unfair Brexit deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QpipjHHbvG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 6, 2020

And this is what Twitter had to say on the matter.

1.

2.

Boris Johnson reopened the Withdrawal Agreement, made it *worse* for the UK, signed it, backed off from what had been agreed, now claims what he signed wasn’t right in the first place. A real details guy pic.twitter.com/XDmMdmpXDJ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 6, 2020

3.

This is odd, because I thought it was supposed to be a "fantastic" deal, in which "Brussels had finally admitted defeat", and which had opened a "new chapter in our nation's history". It said so in the Express in January. https://t.co/cwc5VvfRaI https://t.co/R4xOsfopTP — Robert Saunders (@redhistorian) June 7, 2020

4.

What happened to Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready' Brexit deal that we were told 'was ready to go' when he was seeking re-election? You know – the one that was just like a pie – that could be slammed in an oven…… pic.twitter.com/ifOtodttqQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 7, 2020

5.

There is no way I'm agreeing to a deal as unfair as the fantastic, oven-ready deal that I myself negotiated and got through Parliament. pic.twitter.com/ONZsMsytKp — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 6, 2020

6.

Boris Johnson is now very angry about the “unfair Brexit deal” which he negotiated and he signed and he sold to the public as a brilliant deal okaay — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 7, 2020

7.

If Boris Johnson ever finds out that it was Boris Johnson who struck the deal that Boris Johnson says is unfair then Boris Johnson will be in big trouble with Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/THapqJUYeX — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) June 7, 2020

8.

“A source close to UK negotiator David Frost said January’s agreement had unfair defects the Government did not have time to fix” Which government voted that deal through, again? Who was PM? Can’t recall. https://t.co/7LiszfaLYS — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) June 6, 2020

9.

1. Johnson signed this “unfair” deal.

2. Johnson presented this deal as a a triumph he had managed to squeeze out of the EU.

3. Johnson described this deal as “oven ready” and it was the entire basis of the “Get Brexit Done” election slogan. /1 pic.twitter.com/unaEutMlSP — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) June 6, 2020

10.

Breaking: Johnson refusing to put the 'oven-ready‘ deal in the oven. Last year‘s stunning victory appears to be this year‘s intolerable humiliation. Hard to keep up. https://t.co/m1U2XUtmfU — Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) June 7, 2020

11.

Johnson told you he got Brexit done. Now he’s telling you he doesn’t like the Brexit he did. We’re being governed by a spoilt child. https://t.co/ljKv18LMNI — BremainInSpain #FBPE (@BremainInSpain) June 7, 2020



What about that oven-ready deal, then?

the oven ready Brexit deal is definitely bin ready now — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 7, 2020

