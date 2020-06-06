This guy trolling cops with Star Wars’ Imperial March is the content we need today

A little light among the gloom comes this video of a guy trolling passing police by playing the Imperial March from Star Wars on his little trumpet.

This dude playing storm trooper music as the police go past 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b1k7LMzAWK — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) June 5, 2020

It’s not from the protests currently going on in the US, however (we’re pretty sure it happened in France last year, by the looks of it).

But it’s fair to say it’s resonating with a lot of people in America right now.

This dude trolling the police with Star Wars – Imperial March is exactly the Twitter content I am here for today…pic.twitter.com/zh5R7zm70c — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 5, 2020

And it got the seal of approval from Luke Skywalker himself.

