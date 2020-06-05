An old episode of Catchphrase has come to light after airing on the game show channel, Challenge, and it’s getting attention for all the wrong reasons.

Lucky contestant Gavin bags himself a holiday in Barbados, and as host Roy Walker breaks into song, it cuts to an overview of the generous prize – unfortunately.

What two words would you not use to sell a holiday in Barbados pic.twitter.com/8xRIpimKXc — Scott M (@InAt40) June 4, 2020

via Gfycat

“Traditional colonialism”

The host changed after 1999, so the clip is at least 21 years old, but that doesn’t seem like much of an excuse.

Twitter had thoughts.

well that took a turn https://t.co/3z91GmzV7P — Ronny J (@onezeroronny) June 4, 2020

Just time for a quick look back in time at the dirty aquarium water we swam around in while growing up without really questioning it… Yup. All fine back there. https://t.co/YkfOxUBKy9 — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) June 4, 2020

“Why not get a bite to eat in one of the fabulous local restaurants, where you can try out some casual racism on the hard working waiting staff” — Richard Gray (@HALIBUT227) June 4, 2020

We can definitely file this one under “What were they thinking?”

This hilarious sketch has a savage new take on an urban myth about racism

