This unstoppable Norwegian landslide is an absolutely terrifying watch

In what has been described as a freak landslide, a group of eight houses slowly drifted into the sea at Alta in Norway. The footage, captured by drones, is utterly terrifying.

Just now in Alta, Norway: Huge mudslide dragging several houses into the sea. pic.twitter.com/xR4t5zLI7m — Jan Fredrik Drabløs (@JanFredrikD) June 3, 2020

Although all the houses were lost, no people or pets were hurt in the catastrophe, but we now have something to add to our list of “stuff that keeps us awake”, alongside sink holes, the supervolcano under Yellowstone Park and why Marion Crane doesn’t test the shower before she gets into it in Psycho.

Twitter reacted much as we did – in horror.

2020 You just keep surprising- https://t.co/vF913lUPBw — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 4, 2020

Q: Whoa. What’s happening?! A: This is a quickclay landslide. Everyone is ok, even the dog. The science is spectacular in an unnerving sort of way. https://t.co/Dllb5THSmQ — Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) June 4, 2020

2020 isn't giving a chance to fiction-writers to keep up anymore, because how does one compete with this reality anymore 😭 https://t.co/AiXuwdFG5g — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) June 4, 2020

In case you need one more metaphor for what this year feels like. https://t.co/J5CSb0sbBe — Scott Berkun (@berkun) June 4, 2020

What have we done….?? https://t.co/LjF0sCWhQt — midge ure (@midgeure1) June 4, 2020

Jan Fredrik Drabløs posted shots of the aftermath – and an update on the dog that was swept in.

Here is the aftermath with one house left. There was a dog that joined the ride, but he was able to swim back to shore and get rescued. pic.twitter.com/kLIJxcyAs6 — Jan Fredrik Drabløs (@JanFredrikD) June 4, 2020

Scientists have been warning that this kind of event will increase if man-made climate change isn’t brought under control. Perhaps Covid-19 may not be the only reason to avoid unnecessary travel.

