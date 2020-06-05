This unstoppable Norwegian landslide is an absolutely terrifying watch

In what has been described as a freak landslide, a group of eight houses slowly drifted into the sea at Alta in Norway. The footage, captured by drones, is utterly terrifying.

Although all the houses were lost, no people or pets were hurt in the catastrophe, but we now have something to add to our list of “stuff that keeps us awake”, alongside sink holes, the supervolcano under Yellowstone Park and why Marion Crane doesn’t test the shower before she gets into it in Psycho.

Twitter reacted much as we did – in horror.

Jan Fredrik Drabløs posted shots of the aftermath – and an update on the dog that was swept in.

Scientists have been warning that this kind of event will increase if man-made climate change isn’t brought under control. Perhaps Covid-19 may not be the only reason to avoid unnecessary travel.

READ MORE

The skill of this pilot landing at Heathrow in Storm Dennis is awe-inspiring and terrifying

Source @JanFredrikD Image Jan Egil Bakkeby via @JanFredrikD