This obituary in today’s Times went viral because it’s a right rollicking read and a life very well lived
We’re grateful to author Ian Rankin for sharing this obituary from the Times which, he says, reads like something written by Jilly Cooper.
It’s a chap – and it really is a chap – called Sir William Pigott-Brown and you can read the whole thing here (although you’ll have to pay for it).
Fortunately for us Rankin also shared a few highlights.
‘For those champing at the bit for a new Jilly Cooper novel, enjoy these highlights from an obituary in today’s Times,’ said Rankin (@Beathhigh on Twitter).
What a life!
There was also an obituary in Tatler, which probably shouldn’t come as a surprise.
The aristocrat who was ‘part country squire part man-about-town’ with an appetite in equal measure for women, horses and country sports – and who after losing his driving license bought a Rolls Royce convertible and hired a chauffeur to ferry him around.’
It’s another rollicking read. RIP Sir William.
READ MORE
Source @Beathhigh