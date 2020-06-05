The lengths this buyer goes to check these shoes are to up scratch is a very funny read

This is a very funny exchange shared by @StateOfSelling on Twitter and a salutary reminder that the money you make selling stuff online will very rarely be worth all that bother.

The perfect plot twist.

All the requests and the bro never asked the bro what size the bros shoes were — 86TheMadHatter (@86TheMadHatter) April 16, 2020

