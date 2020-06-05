Our 15 favourite funny takes on life in the time of Covid-19

The Black Lives Matter protests have put an end to social distancing for some people, as did Jacob Rees-Mogg’s drive to get the House of Commons sitting in person again and the irresistible temptation to do the conga with neighbours on VE Day.

For a lot of us, if we didn’t find something to laugh about, we’d cry – and these funny takes can help with that.

1. Children are making the most of a bad job.

8-year-old: *loudly sings into the karaoke machine* Me: Do you have to do that right now? 8: Yes. Me: You're singing Christmas songs. 8: Nobody knows what day it is. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 4, 2020

2. Boris Johnson may not have the high standards we’d all hope for.

Boris Johnson is immensely proud of his record on corona virus. He’s also immensely proud of his main course on Come Dine With Me pic.twitter.com/wrq7XCZsoJ — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) June 4, 2020

3. If you couldn’t force yourself to exercise when you weren’t stressed out, you probably can’t now either.

the funniest joke i’ve ever told myself is how i said i’d do an ab workout everyday in lockdown🌚 — SK🧃 (@Shxhryar) May 28, 2020

4. There’s something familiar about being trapped in with family while your favourite shops are shut and you’re eating for three.

This bit between New Year and Christmas is really dragging now. — Wendy Wason (@Wendy_Wason) June 4, 2020

5. Life doesn’t stop just because there’s work to be done.

Sure climbing Everest is probably challenging but have you worked from home for 10 weeks with a cat & a 6yo? — Paul (@bingowings14) June 4, 2020

6. The guidance timetable doesn’t always make sense.

Wild that masks will only start working in 10 days time. pic.twitter.com/mieKlU0M8H — Karl Tomlinson (@KarlT0) June 4, 2020

7. People should be careful with their flower arrangements.

Size of that fucking coronavirus pic.twitter.com/64LM13JM3y — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) June 4, 2020

8. Comparisons put things into perspective.