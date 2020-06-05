Our 15 favourite funny takes on life in the time of Covid-19

The Black Lives Matter protests have put an end to social distancing for some people, as did Jacob Rees-Mogg’s drive to get the House of Commons sitting in person again and the irresistible temptation to do the conga with neighbours on VE Day.

For a lot of us, if we didn’t find something to laugh about, we’d cry – and these funny takes can help with that.

1. Children are making the most of a bad job.

2. Boris Johnson may not have the high standards we’d all hope for.

3. If you couldn’t force yourself to exercise when you weren’t stressed out, you probably can’t now either.

4. There’s something familiar about being trapped in with family while your favourite shops are shut and you’re eating for three.

5. Life doesn’t stop just because there’s work to be done.

6. The guidance timetable doesn’t always make sense.

7. People should be careful with their flower arrangements.

8. Comparisons put things into perspective.

Article Pages: 1 2