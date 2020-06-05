Lord Digby Jones thinks a new Royal Yacht Britannia would boost the UK’s morale – the 11 best reactions

Lord Digby Jones, millionaire and cross-party peer, has come up with a suggestion to boost the morale of the UK.

It’s not a universal basic income, an end to unwanted zero-hours contract or even a badly needed multi-billion pound boost to the public sector.

It’s *checks notes* a new £100 million yacht for the Queen.

NEW Britain needs a new £100million Royal Yacht Britannia to provide 'morale boost' during coronavirus pandemic, former Trade minister Digby Jones tells this week's edition of Chopper's Politics podcast. https://t.co/iH7B2otJSF @ChoppersPodcast — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) June 4, 2020

He has the backing of Mark Francois, though, so it’s probably a great idea really.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

Oooh, a new royal yacht! Fucking finally! God I feel so much better about losing me freedom now! Can I have a go on it? https://t.co/pvraOlCNNY — Wombie 🕒🕖 (@wombat37) June 4, 2020

2.

If Digby Jones said that we should spend £100 million on a mile-high KerPlunk to ‘boost morale’, would the Telegraph report it with a straight face? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 4, 2020

3.

A new royal yacht would NOT, I can confidently state, boost my morale. Tell you what would though. Dominic Cummings being sacked. — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) June 4, 2020

4.

5.

I’m sure the families of the tens of thousands who have died and the millions of unemployed would be cheered up no end to learn that the queen’s getting a new boat https://t.co/Tj8GkradKX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 4, 2020

6.

Alexa – what’s the last thing Britain needs right now? https://t.co/5O73bDlEh1 — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) June 4, 2020

7.

Wow I feel better already https://t.co/RL0NJWcWsx — Paul (@bingowings14) June 4, 2020

8.

I’m not seeing a lot of positive comments under here but we know Twitter is a bubble that doesn’t reflect a lot of the country. In fact I think in the country at large people will consider it to be the worst fucking idea anyone’s ever had. https://t.co/Weurw271Vz — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 4, 2020

9.

Truly, to a newspaper with a royal yacht campaign, everything looks like a reason to build a royal yacht. https://t.co/VWE84NpSXY — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) June 4, 2020

10.

Digby Jones has no sense of tradition anyway, Royal Yacht chat on a Thursday? When we haven’t even had journalists educational background weekend yet? THIS soon after bring back National Service weekend? — . (@twlldun) June 4, 2020

11.

got to say I am in favour of this Royal yacht idea for Christopher Hope and Digby Jones as long as it goes to the Bermuda Triangle — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 4, 2020

The multifaceted Alex Andreou helpfully provided a list of things that would take precedent over royal yachts in the UK morale-boosting stakes.

I’d have gone 1. Deadly virus under control

2. A competent PM

3. A decent gov’t

4. Fairer society

5. More balanced economy

6. Cleaner environment

7. Evidence-based policies

8. Repaired global reputation

9-12956. Everything else THEN 12957. Pointless imperial hangover trinket https://t.co/lMNR6URVbl — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 4, 2020

