Lord Digby Jones thinks a new Royal Yacht Britannia would boost the UK’s morale – the 11 best reactions

Lord Digby Jones, millionaire and cross-party peer, has come up with a suggestion to boost the morale of the UK.

It’s not a universal basic income, an end to unwanted zero-hours contract or even a badly needed multi-billion pound boost to the public sector.

It’s *checks notes* a new £100 million yacht for the Queen.

He has the backing of Mark Francois, though, so it’s probably a great idea really.

These were our favourite reactions.

The multifaceted Alex Andreou helpfully provided a list of things that would take precedent over royal yachts in the UK morale-boosting stakes.

Source Christopher Hope Image Andrew Winch via YouTube