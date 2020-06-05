25 funny things we saw on Twitter this week

Welcome to our weekly coronavirus-free funny zone, courtesy of Twitter. Please exit through the gift shop, where you can buy a fancy rubber and matching pencil at a mere four times the going rate.

1.

Looks like the horse has learnt to make signs. Your move, alpacas. pic.twitter.com/IIrYfsiKbq — John Finnemore (@JohnFinnemore) May 25, 2020

2.

God: [creates dog]

Dog: cool! What do I do now?

God: we’ll pretend that you’re mans best friend, but really your secret mission is to wait until they’re painting, then brush yourself up against it. Preferably when you’re moulting — Lydia Botters (@MrLloydSpandex) June 3, 2020

3.

Well, that Friends reunion they promised us got darker than I expected. pic.twitter.com/E4XzHesphU — 千ㄩᗪᎶ乇ㄚ (@fudgecrumpet) June 1, 2020

4.

Those space X lads aren't due back for a while. Plenty of time for everyone to buy a gorilla suit and learn to ride a horse. — Karl Tomlinson (@KarlT0) May 31, 2020

5.

lol in England and Wales we call it ‘biological father’. pic.twitter.com/tkUETAFQwF — Jenny Collier (@Jenjencollier) May 30, 2020

6.

PRETEND you are Rocky Balboa by running to the Town Hall then going home and punching all the sausages in your fridge. — trouteyes (@trouteyes) June 1, 2020

7.

The master criminal will often make one small blunder that gives them away… pic.twitter.com/pu8XsPwRjc — G of the Bang! (@JimBlower) June 1, 2020

8.

Who can honestly say they don’t have at least two big questions about dishwasher salt? — Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) June 3, 2020

9.

I envy conspiracy theorists, at least they think someone's in charge — Kerry Godliman (@KerryAGodliman) June 2, 2020

10.

you're telling me a beer battered this cod? — Alex Kealy (@alexkealy) June 4, 2020

11.

Well I didn't see that coming. pic.twitter.com/PiaD7Mt9Dl — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) June 4, 2020

12.