Simply 17 funny things people said about this picture of Donald and Melania Trump

Another Donald Trump photo op, another picture that is crying out for a caption.

After the so-called president posed outside a church holding a bible, he was later pictured with Melania visiting the shrine to Saint John Paul II in Washington.

And you didn’t disappoint. Here are the best, along with some other favourites we spotted elsewhere.

1.

I See You Baby, Faking That Mass pic.twitter.com/X37aVxPfBr — SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) June 3, 2020

2.

“There were millions of people at our wedding…millions.” — Andrew (@Acelliott79) June 3, 2020

3.

“Sir, for the fifth time, we don’t sell burgers.” — Oonagh (@Okeating) June 3, 2020

4.

I am Zoul, are you the gatekeeper? — Ali Line (@BluPheesh) June 3, 2020

5.

Going to be awkward when he finds out about The Ten Commandments. pic.twitter.com/OelmTMLJcP — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 3, 2020

6.

Biggest church crowd in history, bigger than any church crowd Obama ever had. Hugely. — Remember when we used to hold in our farts? (@OiDeegan) June 3, 2020

7.

“Remake of the Omen ‘truly terrifying’ say critics”. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) June 3, 2020

8.

Melania trump

Picks up the rice in the church where her wedding has been

It was unseen

Waits at the window

Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door

Who is it for? — 成龙虎 Longhu Comedian in Heels🐉🐅 (@longhucomedian) June 3, 2020

9.

10.

No caption needed… just a few pixels of colour-correction pic.twitter.com/ccTLvHiYU3 — David (@oddlyACTIVE) June 3, 2020

11.

I’m sorry but it is illegal to marry an Oompah Lumpah. — Nick Heys (@honestwelshnick) June 3, 2020

12.

13.

Church of the Poison Mind — Ian Smith (@papasmitheh) June 3, 2020

14.

“I’d like to speak to the manager about exchanging the husband I got here a few years ago for another one. This one doesn’t work.” — Pete Redfern (@fatpete_86) June 3, 2020

15.

The average time staring at this image before The Omen music starts playing is 11 seconds pic.twitter.com/7A4ZjvwKkX — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 3, 2020

16.

“Two Happy Meals, please.” — Jimmy Lennon (@JimmyLennonSE1) June 3, 2020

17.

