Radio 1’s Greg James just won comeback of the day

Never let it be said that Radio 1’s Greg James doesn’t go to the bother of responding to listeners who take the time to get in touch.

Like this chap for instance, who by all accounts isn’t a fan of the Radio 1 breakfast show so naturally shared his opinion with James on Twitter.

As I listen to @gregjames on @BBCR1 #breakfastshow I can feel my IQ dropping. — andrew nichols (@andyru73) June 4, 2020

And thank goodness he did because people really enjoyed the breakfast DJ’s comeback.

Proud to be the thing that tipped you into minus figures. Enjoy gin o’clock Karen — Greg James (@gregjames) June 4, 2020

Comeback of the day.

Doesn’t have the IQ to change the radio station, clearly. — Matt (@MTCMazz) June 4, 2020

Brilliantly brutal 🤣 — “civic duty” (@lauraridge_) June 4, 2020

This Karen shit is getting a bit boring now 😂😂😂 — Karen warner (@Karenwa43265854) June 4, 2020

READ MORE

Greg James was appalled this BBC canteen missed the obvious pun and the internet was there for him

Source @gregjames Image ITV screengrab