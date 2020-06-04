People love the moment this Aussie guy told the PM to get off his lawn
We’re not sure how the Australian PM Scott Morrisson ended up on his front lawn in the first place but we like what happened next.
I love Australia and this man emerging from his house to get the Prime Minister off his lawn is one of the reasons why. pic.twitter.com/T4jPaN5NIK
— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 4, 2020
And lots of other people liked it too.
Love it 🤣👍🏽 and yes grass seeding totally understand no one wants patches
— Hugo (@hugobrown) June 4, 2020
Only in Australia. https://t.co/U5huRR6PRa
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 4, 2020
Source @mhar4