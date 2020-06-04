John Boyega’s impassioned Black Lives Matter speech may be the most powerful thing you hear today

As people gathered in London in support of the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, which sprang up in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd, actor John Boyega made a powerful and heartfelt address to the crowd at Hyde Park.

His passion and lived experience made a deep impression.

.@JohnBoyega shares passionate speech at Hyde Park demonstration. He said: "I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*** that" May his bag overflow and cup runneth over #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/LPfwa3l0Mf — #YellowCupPodcast (@TobiRachel_) June 3, 2020

Pop culture site The Nikki Diaries shared the potential career repercussions John envisaged.

“Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that.” John Boyega. pic.twitter.com/KPFDUUFGlM — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) June 3, 2020

While it clearly is far from a priority to him, we can’t see it ever being an issue if the response from the entertainment industry is anything to go by.

I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well. https://t.co/SqXgmIS5aR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2020

I would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts. https://t.co/0bcLeldaEg — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 3, 2020

Happy to work with you any time, John 👏👏👏 https://t.co/mvxz4CQtdi — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 3, 2020

There was also this personal message from Star Wars colleague and absolute legend, Mark Hamill.

Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega

❤️, dad https://t.co/XcXvBcblPG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

They’ve got his back.

