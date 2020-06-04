John Boyega’s impassioned Black Lives Matter speech may be the most powerful thing you hear today

As people gathered in London in support of the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, which sprang up in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd, actor John Boyega made a powerful and heartfelt address to the crowd at Hyde Park.

His passion and lived experience made a deep impression.

Pop culture site The Nikki Diaries shared the potential career repercussions John envisaged.

While it clearly is far from a priority to him, we can’t see it ever being an issue if the response from the entertainment industry is anything to go by.

There was also this personal message from Star Wars colleague and absolute legend, Mark Hamill.

They’ve got his back.

