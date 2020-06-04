This gran’s post-lockdown trip to a skate park is a thing of great joy
What would you do if you’d been stuck in the house for months and finally got to go out?
Whatever it is, we hope you enjoy it as much as Amy McCafferty‘s amazing gran, Barbara. Sound on.
Ma gran hasn’t been out the house in 3/4 months n today she finally went out n she went to the fucking skate park, she has lost the plot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NtJ3ClYRwx
— Amy Mccafferty🧞♀️ ღ (@amymccafferty_) June 2, 2020
See! You can have fun and maintain social distancing. Amy’s video has been viewed more than 730,000 times in about a day and a half – at the time of writing – and her gran’s day out is really lifting spirits.
YES GIRL! https://t.co/MN3AFfDWDM
— Angharad the PostGrad Student! (@Miss_NinjaStar) June 3, 2020
The way she took that ramp us sending me https://t.co/PBNNnHfg3X
— ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) June 3, 2020
Your Gran is cool AF!
— Hilliat Fields (@hilliatfields) June 3, 2020
why did i think she was gonna 50/50 that rail
— James Green (@jimbogrn) June 3, 2020
There’s an important message here, which we heartily endorse.
I worked for a senior women's org, and the biggest lesson I learned was to never, ever, EVER underestimate grannies. https://t.co/pV1iZTy2PS
— Joi is so tired (@Joi_the_Artist) June 4, 2020
Kickass grans rule!
