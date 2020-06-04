This gran’s post-lockdown trip to a skate park is a thing of great joy

What would you do if you’d been stuck in the house for months and finally got to go out?

Whatever it is, we hope you enjoy it as much as Amy McCafferty‘s amazing gran, Barbara. Sound on.

See! You can have fun and maintain social distancing. Amy’s video has been viewed more than 730,000 times in about a day and a half – at the time of writing – and her gran’s day out is really lifting spirits.

There’s an important message here, which we heartily endorse.

Kickass grans rule!

Source Amy McCafferty Image Amy McCafferty