The only 5 responses you need to the government’s plan to cut homelessness

The UK’s Homelessness Minister, Luke Hall, has asked councils to encourage rough sleepers to move in with friends or family, and the spirit of that fake Marie Antoinette quote is alive and well in the 21st century.

While a lot of people had the same highly sarcastic response, we felt these five covered it perfectly.

1.

God, they'll be kicking themselves for not thinking of that sooner https://t.co/evNckxG4tA — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) June 3, 2020

2.

And if they can't afford bread, let them eat cake. https://t.co/qAohy3TIyD — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 3, 2020

3.

if I was homeless I'd simply move into a home https://t.co/S9vMRS7pCZ — Dan Hett (@danhett) June 3, 2020

4.

Why stop there when you could encourage them to be billionaires https://t.co/PLz61Ar6gK — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2020

5.

Look at the state of this balding child. I'm surprised he hasn't encouraged the homeless to build dens. "Dens can be enormous fun." https://t.co/FXSVFsCFaB — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) June 3, 2020

To sum up, Karl Tomlinson took the policy to its illogical conclusion.

Murder victims: have you tried not being dead? https://t.co/YVahy1ZDbi — Karl Tomlinson (@KarlT0) June 3, 2020

