The only 5 responses you need to the government’s plan to cut homelessness

The UK’s Homelessness Minister, Luke Hall, has asked councils to encourage rough sleepers to move in with friends or family, and the spirit of that fake Marie Antoinette quote is alive and well in the 21st century.

While a lot of people had the same highly sarcastic response, we felt these five covered it perfectly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

To sum up, Karl Tomlinson took the policy to its illogical conclusion.

READ MORE

Someone tried to use maths to criticise a homelessness policy and got murdered with words

Source @insidehousing Image @evstyle on Unsplash