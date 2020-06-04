They’re putting up a fence around the White House – only 7 responses you need

After Donald Trump hid, sorry, inspected the White House bunker a few days ago, they’re now putting up a whole load more fencing around the White House perimeter, it’s been reported.

It comes, of course, in the wake of the on-going demonstrations around the US following the death in policy custody of George Floyd.

It prompted no end of comment online as you might imagine, both funny and totally on the money. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Simply 17 funny things people said about this picture of Donald and Melania Trump

Source @betsy_klein