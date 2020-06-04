They’re putting up a fence around the White House – only 7 responses you need

After Donald Trump hid, sorry, inspected the White House bunker a few days ago, they’re now putting up a whole load more fencing around the White House perimeter, it’s been reported.

It comes, of course, in the wake of the on-going demonstrations around the US following the death in policy custody of George Floyd.

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

It prompted no end of comment online as you might imagine, both funny and totally on the money. Here are our favourites.

1.

He finally found his way to build that wall… …To keep *checks notes* …Americans out. https://t.co/iGX8XCQsPR — Cody Smith (@codesworth) June 4, 2020

2.

Is Mexico paying for this fence, too? https://t.co/5CmqmIT3ne — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 4, 2020

3.

We've reached the "Walling yourself off so enraged citizens don't drag you out of the palace" stage of Making America Great Again. https://t.co/nG4YoM5sIC — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 4, 2020

4.

Imagine being so weak and frightened of your own citizens. https://t.co/6OJDMQnn7z — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 4, 2020

5.

In Trump’s mind, the rest of the United States is now Mexico. https://t.co/UJbykJhWOY — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 4, 2020

6.

Hopefully this will protect the protestors from the threat inside https://t.co/3SpTBBHQ0K — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) June 4, 2020

7.

Before it’s over, Trump will have erected more fence around the White House than on the border. https://t.co/ONCP0a2XhN — Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) June 4, 2020

To conclude …

In a huge turn of events, Donald Trump is now the one in a cage. https://t.co/bLw5ncdJUv — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 4, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 17 funny things people said about this picture of Donald and Melania Trump

Source @betsy_klein