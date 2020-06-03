Whoever wrote the Telegraph headline about parliament’s socially distanced voting system, take the rest of the week off
Headline of the day goes to this Daily Telegraph sub-editor who came up with this headline for its story about the newly-installed socially distanced voting system in parliament.
It was spotted by @hwallop on Twitter and some of his followers ran with it.
She came from Greece … so she’s gonna have to self quarantine for 2 weeks
— JackusWackus (@_Jack_The_Wack_) June 2, 2020
She told me her Dad had Covid
I said in that case I’ll have a mask and some hand sanitizer
She said Yeah
— Gareth Marsh (@gazerina82) June 2, 2020
And then dance. And drink and….QUEUE!
Because there’s nothing else to do.
— Matt Woods (@MatthewPWoods) June 2, 2020
Although it might have been a bit wasted on the Telegraph, alas.
Probably over the heads of most of their readership!
— Anthony Simon (@anthonysimon) June 2, 2020
