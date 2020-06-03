Whoever wrote the Telegraph headline about parliament’s socially distanced voting system, take the rest of the week off

Headline of the day goes to this Daily Telegraph sub-editor who came up with this headline for its story about the newly-installed socially distanced voting system in parliament.

(via @hwallop)

It was spotted by @hwallop on Twitter and some of his followers ran with it.

She came from Greece … so she’s gonna have to self quarantine for 2 weeks — JackusWackus (@_Jack_The_Wack_) June 2, 2020

She told me her Dad had Covid

I said in that case I’ll have a mask and some hand sanitizer

She said Yeah — Gareth Marsh (@gazerina82) June 2, 2020

And then dance. And drink and….QUEUE!

Because there’s nothing else to do. — Matt Woods (@MatthewPWoods) June 2, 2020

Although it might have been a bit wasted on the Telegraph, alas.

Probably over the heads of most of their readership! — Anthony Simon (@anthonysimon) June 2, 2020

