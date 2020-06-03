Whoever wrote the Telegraph headline about parliament’s socially distanced voting system, take the rest of the week off

Headline of the day goes to this Daily Telegraph sub-editor who came up with this headline for its story about the newly-installed socially distanced voting system in parliament.

(via @hwallop)

It was spotted by @hwallop on Twitter and some of his followers ran with it.

Although it might have been a bit wasted on the Telegraph, alas.

