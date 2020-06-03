This MP managed to get his vote wrong twice and as a snapshot of the nation’s leadership it’s hard to beat

As you’ll no doubt have read elsewhere, MPs returned to the House of Commons yesterday despite people’s concerns about the pandemic because, you know, it’s so much easier to vote in person than it is online.

Just ask Stephen Crabb, Conservative MP for – Google, Google – Preseli Pembrokeshire and ever so briefly secretary of state for work and pensions. Not voting though.

Tory MP Stephen Crabb votes the wrong way twice, despite Jacob Rees Mogg's new system being so much easier than pushing a button.#ReesMoggConga#Parliament pic.twitter.com/IN0sfvc5IO — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 2, 2020

Mother of parliaments, ladies and gentlemen!

Good to know our MPs couldn't even manage a primary school lunch queue without a team of handlers correcting them. — venatusratio (@venatusratio) June 2, 2020

READ MORE

Parliament’s socially distanced voting system is a shambles – 18 scathing reactions

Source @BorisJohnson_MP