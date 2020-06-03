This MP managed to get his vote wrong twice and as a snapshot of the nation’s leadership it’s hard to beat

As you’ll no doubt have read elsewhere, MPs returned to the House of Commons yesterday despite people’s concerns about the pandemic because, you know, it’s so much easier to vote in person than it is online.

Just ask Stephen Crabb, Conservative MP for – Google, Google – Preseli Pembrokeshire and ever so briefly secretary of state for work and pensions. Not voting though.

Mother of parliaments, ladies and gentlemen!

