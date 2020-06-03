This Chris Rock routine about ‘bad apples’ went viral for reasons that will become immediately apparent

This Chris Rock routine about ‘bad apples’ has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons that will become immediately apparent.

It’s an 80-second skit from his Netflix special, Tambourine and, well, have a watch for yourself. It’s very funny and totally on-point.

Chris Rock is a genius.

This joke will forever be relevant.pic.twitter.com/Atu4FnTbSo — Baldilocks (@Baldilocks__) May 28, 2020

