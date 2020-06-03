A friendly attempt to give some wasp-related advice went hilariously wrong

If you don’t follow Sir Michael – @Michael1979 – you’re depriving yourself of some highly entertaining posts, like this one, in which he tried to be helpful on an apartment building’s Facebook forum.

His efforts may have fallen flat on Facebook, but Twitter loved them.

One person had some very high praise indeed.

Well, Shakespeare did write King Lear during a plague lockdown.

Source Sir Michael Image Sir Michael, @sandym10 on Unsplash