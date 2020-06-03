A friendly attempt to give some wasp-related advice went hilariously wrong

If you don’t follow Sir Michael – @Michael1979 – you’re depriving yourself of some highly entertaining posts, like this one, in which he tried to be helpful on an apartment building’s Facebook forum.

Thought I'd try to make some friends in this apartment building residents group by being helpful but, inexplicably, I seem to have been removed 🙁 pic.twitter.com/0ou0g8lvRZ — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) May 27, 2020

His efforts may have fallen flat on Facebook, but Twitter loved them.

I literally cry laughing every time I read @Michael1979 tweets 😂 https://t.co/ihlywE7V2P — _Rit_ (@LFC_Rit) May 27, 2020

This nonsense is my favourite! https://t.co/nTFtNjoczq — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) May 27, 2020

Tears running down my face here – this is hilarious. Please read… https://t.co/VHjRnAUlkT — Speedbird Julie ✈️🐱❤️💋 🍾🥂 (@JSS779) May 28, 2020

One person had some very high praise indeed.

This is Michael's Citizen Kane. https://t.co/nB9N2YfgB0 — Matt Walker (@mattw2214) May 27, 2020

Well, Shakespeare did write King Lear during a plague lockdown.

Source Sir Michael Image Sir Michael, @sandym10 on Unsplash